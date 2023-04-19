Sony Pictures’ 65 releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Home4k Blu-raySony Pictures' 65 releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
65 will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on May 30, 2023. The physical media editions follow the early digital premiere of 65 on April 18, 2023. In 4k, the movie is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Blu-ray combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment each include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

65 on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $45.99) and Blu-ray $22.96 (List: $29.99) on Amazon. The single-disc DVD/Digital edition is priced $19.96 ($25.69).

In digital formats, the cost to rent 65 is $19.99 and to purchase $24.99 from most digital movie services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Description: After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place comes 65, a sci-fi thriller produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

