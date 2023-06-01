Oppenheimer “Shooting for IMAX” Featurette Released By Universal

Universal Pictures has released an early production featurette for Christopher Nolan’s feature film Oppenheimer that premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023. The 3-minute video takes viewers behind the scenes with the filming of the movie in IMAX formats, the 70mm format that Nolan has helped develop for feature films.

What’s most revealing about the featurette and shooting for IMAX is the creation of black and white film for the large format. Oppenheimer utilizes some black-and-white footage (not just color film digitally converted to black and white, but actual film) and because the large format does not exist the production team had to actual create 65mm film for use in the IMAX cameras.

Nolan, crew, and actor Robert Downey Jr. also discuss how the large format and lenses create a more immersive experience than other formats and lenses.

“Chris [Christopher Nolan] makes films for theaters, for moving-going audiences. The best, most immersive version of that, is IMAX.” Cillian Murphy

Oppenheimer was written and directed by Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. The movie is based on the biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.