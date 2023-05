Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection releasing in a 6-Disc Blu-ray/Digital edition

Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection with all six films from the Jurassic Park franchise in a 6-disc Blu-ray set will release on June 13, 2023. The collection includes Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

Universal already packaged the six films in the 12-disc Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital and 12-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital last summer. This collection removes the DVDs making it a 6-disc collection with Digital Copies.

On Blu-ray, the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are presented in 1080p Blu-ray with DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection includes both the theatrical and extended edition of Jurassic World: Dominion which includes an additional 14 minutes of unseen footage. Read Review

Digital Copies are offered via redeemable code on Movies Anywhere. Bonus features include deleted scenes, Chris Pratt’s journals, Malcolm’s Return, Battle at Big Rock, A New Breed of VFX, Dinosaurs Among Us: Inside Jurassic World Dominion, and more.

Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection on Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $76.99 (Amazon).