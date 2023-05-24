These Movies Are Leaving Max Soon. Watch Them Before They Are Gone!

Max just launched this week on Tuesday, May 23 with a huge selection of movies and TV series. But that doesn’t mean all movies will be available on Max forever!
Several Star Trek films won’t be available on Max for much longer including Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, and Star Trek: The Motion Picture to name a few.
Classic films such as A Streetcar Named Desire and Cool Hand Luke are leaving soon, as well as 80s films such as Blade Runner: The Final Cut, After Hours, and The Goonies.
More recent hits leaving Max include Christoper Nolan’s Inception, XXX starring Vin Diesel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and The Hangover starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha are also among the titles that won’t’ be on Max much longer.
Max is not indicating exactly what day the movies will be available until, but we’re presuming at least until the end of the month. Some movies may stay on Max for several weeks longer.
“Last Chance” Movies Leaving Max
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- After Hours
- Bee Movie
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Boomerang
- Borat
- Cool Hand Luke
- Conan The Barbarian (2023)
- Contact
- Dear Ringers
- Empire of the Sun
- Fast & Furious 9
- First Blood
- Freddy v Jason
- Halloween Kills
- Hangover
- Hook
- Inception
- Miami Vice (2006)
- No Country for Old Men
- Notorious
- Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
- Practical Magic
- Red Eye
- Ride Along
- Roadrunner – 4k UHD Dolby Vision
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Spawn
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan
- The French Dispatch
- The Goonies
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great Race
- The Last Movie Star
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- Total Recall
- The Wedding Crashers
- Transporter 3
- West Side Story (2021)
- Win Win
- XXX
See a list of 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos movies and shows on Max.