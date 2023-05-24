These Movies Are Leaving Max Soon. Watch Them Before They Are Gone!

Max just launched this week on Tuesday, May 23 with a huge selection of movies and TV series. But that doesn’t mean all movies will be available on Max forever!

Several Star Trek films won’t be available on Max for much longer including Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, and Star Trek: The Motion Picture to name a few.

Classic films such as A Streetcar Named Desire and Cool Hand Luke are leaving soon, as well as 80s films such as Blade Runner: The Final Cut, After Hours, and The Goonies.

More recent hits leaving Max include Christoper Nolan’s Inception, XXX starring Vin Diesel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and The Hangover starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha are also among the titles that won’t’ be on Max much longer.

Max is not indicating exactly what day the movies will be available until, but we’re presuming at least until the end of the month. Some movies may stay on Max for several weeks longer.

“Last Chance” Movies Leaving Max

A Streetcar Named Desire

After Hours

Bee Movie

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Boomerang

Borat

Cool Hand Luke

Conan The Barbarian (2023)

Contact

Dear Ringers

Empire of the Sun

Fast & Furious 9

First Blood

Freddy v Jason

Halloween Kills

Hangover

Hook

Inception

Miami Vice (2006)

No Country for Old Men

Notorious

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Practical Magic

Red Eye

Ride Along

Roadrunner – 4k UHD Dolby Vision

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Spawn

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan

The French Dispatch

The Goonies

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Great Race

The Last Movie Star

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Total Recall

The Wedding Crashers

Transporter 3

West Side Story (2021)

Win Win

XXX

