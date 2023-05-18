Home4k Blu-rayThe Last of Us: Season 1 on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray will...
The Last of Us: Season 1 on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray will include 3 never-before-scene Bonus Featurettes

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
HBO Max Original Series The Last of Us will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray on July 18th and each 4-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will include 3 never-before-scene bonus featurettes.

The featurettes that are only available in physical media include “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction,” “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” and “From Levels to Live Action.” Additional previously-released bonus material is also included, added up to over 2 hours of extras (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last of Us episodes are presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Color. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray is priced $39.96 (List: $49.99) and the HD Blu-ray is priced $34.95 (List: $44.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • NEW The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.
  • NEW Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.
  • NEW From Levels to Live Action – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series
  • Getting to Know Me (4 featurettes)
  • The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 featurettes)
  • Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)
  • Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 featurettes)
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
