The Last of Us: Season 1 on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray will include 3 never-before-scene Bonus Featurettes

HBO Max Original Series The Last of Us will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray on July 18th and each 4-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will include 3 never-before-scene bonus featurettes.

The featurettes that are only available in physical media include “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction,” “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” and “From Levels to Live Action.” Additional previously-released bonus material is also included, added up to over 2 hours of extras (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last of Us episodes are presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Color. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray is priced $39.96 (List: $49.99) and the HD Blu-ray is priced $34.95 (List: $44.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

From Levels to Live Action – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series Getting to Know Me (4 featurettes)

The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 featurettes)

Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)

Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 featurettes)