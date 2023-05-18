HomeDolby AtmosDeal Alert: Samsung 9.1.2 channel soundbar with Atmos & DTS:X take 33%...
Deal Alert: Samsung 9.1.2 channel soundbar with Atmos & DTS:X take 33% off

The Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2 channel soundbar with support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X is on sale for only $817.99 (List: $1,297.99) on Amazon!

This is not your typical soundbar. The Samsung HW-Q910B features 9 channels, 1 subwoofer, and 2 up-firing speakers from the main speaker angled to bounce off your ceiling. Most soundbars, if you’ve been shopping around, are usually 3.1 or 5.1 channels.

What’s also great about this soundbar is the ease of installation. With wireless rear speakers and subwoofer, you won’t have to be running speaker wires through your living room or dedicated TV room.

What’s more, the boasts 450W of sound, 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, Bluetooth, and of course 4K HDR Pass Thru HDMI HDCP2.2.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with Prime.

