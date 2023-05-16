Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now streaming on Paramount+. The film premiered in theaters on March 31, but can now be streamed free with a subscription. Previously, the movie was made available for early digital purchase or rent on May 2.

The release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Paramount+ predates the disc releases including 4K Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 30, 2023.

The video and audio formats offered with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are currently the best available for home theater applications featuring 4k Ultra HD (2160p) resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Although, 4K Blu-ray Disc offers much higher bit rates and less compression than streaming.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

The screenplay was co-written by Daley with Michael Gilio based on the story by Chris McKay and Gilio.

