Giant 98″ TCL QLED 4k HDR TV On Sale For 53% Off MSRP

This giant 98-inch 4K QLED TV from TCL is on sale for $4,001 at Amazon. The TCL (Model: 98R754) carries an MSRP of $8,499.99, making this a discount of 53% off the list price.
The TCL XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, features Quantum Dot technology, built-in Chromecast for easy casting, hands-free voice control with Google Voice, Variable Refresh Rate, and Smart Google TV with support for Netflix, Hulu, Google TV, Amazon Instant Video, and YouTube.
Best Buy is selling the 98R754 for $5,999.99, which is what the previous price was on Amazon.
Jump over to Amazon and also get free Inside Entryway delivery.
Features
- Superior 4K HDR picture quality
- Wide Color powered by QLED technology
- Contrast Control Zone technology maximizes contrast
- Hands-free voice control, just say “Hey Google” to get started
- HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision
- What you want to watch, all in one place
- Access thousands of streaming apps
- Cast to your TV with Chromecast built-in
- Easy Voice Control works with Alexa
- AiPQ Engine™ technology intelligently enhances picture as you watch
- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) provides seamless, gameplay
- Auto Game Mode for an optimized fast-response gaming experience
- FullView edge-to-edge glass design
- Cord cutting made easy with digital TV tuner and smart features built in
- WiFi 6 & Ethernet port
- Natural Motion 480 for smooth clarity
- Easy-to-use voice remote with shortcuts to popular apps
- 4 HDMI inputs (1 eARC)