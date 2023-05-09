Giant 98″ TCL QLED 4k HDR TV On Sale For 53% Off MSRP

This giant 98-inch 4K QLED TV from TCL is on sale for $4,001 at Amazon. The TCL (Model: 98R754) carries an MSRP of $8,499.99, making this a discount of 53% off the list price.

The TCL XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, features Quantum Dot technology, built-in Chromecast for easy casting, hands-free voice control with Google Voice, Variable Refresh Rate, and Smart Google TV with support for Netflix, Hulu, Google TV, Amazon Instant Video, and YouTube.

Best Buy is selling the 98R754 for $5,999.99, which is what the previous price was on Amazon.

Jump over to Amazon and also get free Inside Entryway delivery.

Features