Evil Dead Rise Dated For Release On Disc & Digital Including 4k UHD

Warner Bros. feature Evil Dead Rise (2023) is now dated for release on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on May 9 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 27, 2023.

The 2-disc Blu-ray combos are labeled Warner Bros. 100 editions, celebrating 100 years since the formation of the studio in 1923.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Evil Dead Rise is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels.

Evil Dead Rise is priced $27.95 (4k Blu-ray), $22.95 (Blu-ray), $17.95 (DVD), and $24.99 (early Digital) on Amazon.

Description: Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

