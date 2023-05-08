Home4k Blu-rayEvil Dead Rise Dated For Release On Disc & Digital Including 4k...
Evil Dead Rise Dated For Release On Disc & Digital Including 4k UHD

By HD Report
Warner Bros. feature Evil Dead Rise (2023) is now dated for release on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on May 9 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 27, 2023.

The 2-disc Blu-ray combos are labeled Warner Bros. 100 editions, celebrating 100 years since the formation of the studio in 1923.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Evil Dead Rise is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels.

Evil Dead Rise is priced $27.95 (4k Blu-ray), $22.95 (Blu-ray), $17.95 (DVD), and $24.99 (early Digital) on Amazon.

Description: Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

