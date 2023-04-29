The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is Only $58.99 (Extended & Theatrical Versions)

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical) Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray collection is on sale right now for only $58.49 on Amazon. That’s a 35% savings off the list price of $89.99! The 9-disc boxed set includes both the theatrical and extended editions of each film on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

The 4k discs present each version of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

We ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy in the Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 and in the Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time.

