65 Releases In Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos in Early Home Premiere

By HD Report
Sony Pictures’ 65 starring Adam Driver has been released early as a “home premiere” in digital formats. The film is available in up to 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The cost to rent 65 is $19.99 while the purchase price is $24.99 from most digital movie services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu. The early digital release predates Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD arriving on May 30, 2023.

Description: After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place comes 65, a sci-fi thriller produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Where To Buy 65

  • Amazon Prime Video 4k/HDR/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99 Amazon
  • Apple TV 4k/Dolby 4k/HDR/Atmos Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99
  • Google Play 4k/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99
  • Microsoft Movies & TV 4k/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99
  • Vudu TV 4K/HDR/Atmos Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99
