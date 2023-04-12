Many Amazon Originals are streaming free with ads on Freevee

Freevee is Amazon’s streaming service that offers movies and episodic series free with ad interruptions.

We’ve let you know about some pretty good titles on the service since it launched in 2019 under the name IMDb Freedive. News of the World, Promising Young Woman, and The Swordsman, to name a few.

Now, it appears many Amazon Original Series and a bunch of Amazon Original movies that were previously only available to Amazon Prime members are now streaming with ads on Freevee.

For shows, Night Sky is a dramatic series starring Sissy Spacek, and JK Simmons, and the first season is now available on Freevee. The first season of Amazon Original Series Bosch is also streaming on Freevee. And, Savage X Fenty, the reality show about Rihanna‘a lingerie brand, is another series now on Freevee.

Among the Amazon Original movies available to stream free are The Aeronauts, Guava Island, and The Handmaiden. See a longer list below. It should be noted, many of these titles are only available for a limited time.

Series

American Playboy Season 1

Hannah Season 1

I Love Dick Season 1

Le Mans: Racing is Everything Season 1

Mozart in the Jungle Season 1

Red Oaks Season 1

Tales from the Loop Season 1

Homecoming Season 1

The Grand Tour Season 1

Movies

Guava Island (2019)

The Aeronauts (2019)

The Handmaiden (2016)

Lorena (2019) documentary

LulaRich (2021)

Seberg (2019) documentary

Here’s a link to the Amazon Freevee channels page.