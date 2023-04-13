Warner Bros Discovery will start charging more for 4K UHD on MAX

Will Max cost more than HBO Max? Will the streaming service offer 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos? Is MAX for kids?

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday details about the new streaming service MAX that will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ content under one roof. The new service, a rebrand of HBO Max that adds Discovery+ content, will launch in the US on May 23, 2023.

Max, like Netflix, will provide subscribers with three tiers to choose from. “Max Ad-Lite” is the cheapest option with ad-supported content for $9.99 per month. The middle tier, “Max Ad Free,” is free of advertisements but only streams in HD and a maximum of 2 concurrent streams for $15.99 per month.

Subscribers who want 4k will have to subscribe to “Max Ultimate Ad Free” for $19.99 per month with no ads and up to 4 concurrent streams.

Netflix was the only major streamer to charge more for Ultra HD content until now (Apple TV+, Disney+, and Prime Video never have). Now, both Netflix and MAX are charging $19.99 for the higher quality video and audio format.

There is one benefit to the higher price though. Previously, HBO Max only had a limited amount of 4k titles (and they often would disappear from the library). Now, movie franchises such as Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings will finally stream in 4k, HDR, and Atmos.

Max Streaming Tiers