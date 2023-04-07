HomeDealsDeal Alert: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Only #24.99...
Deal Alert: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Only #24.99 (List: $54.99)

Want the best deal on a 4k media player for streaming Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and Prime Video on your TV? Right now Amazon is selling the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming media stick for only $34.99. Plus, you can use code UP4KMAX to get an additional $10 off!

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specs, Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6, a 750Mhz GPU for fast gaming, TV remote control options, and Alexa Voice Remote for voice control features.

This is a limited-time deal. Otherwise, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34.99. Jump over to Amazon to purchase the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and don’t forget to use the code UP4KMAX for an additional $10 off.

