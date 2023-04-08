Here’s What’s New & Coming Soon On MGM+ (formerly EPIX) in April

Want to know what’s new on MGM+ this month? And, what movies are coming soon? Here’s a list of the new titles already streaming on MGM+ (formerly EPIX channel) and will soon premiere on the streaming service.
Already streaming on MGM+ are the comedies As Good as It Gets, Curse of the Pink Panther, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, and Weekend at Bernie’s to name a few. In the drama genre, Fatal Attraction, Fight Club, Lincoln, and Wall Street are all streaming on MGM+ in April.
Coming soon is the Oscar-winning drama Women Talking, 2x Oscar-nominated Hoffa starring Jack Nicholson, 6x Oscar-nominated Moneyball starring Brad Pitt, and war drama We Were Soldiers starring Mel Gibson, to name a few.
Most movies are offered in HD (720p – 1080p), but MGM does offer some titles in 4k. See our sortable list of movies in 4k Ultra HD.
New on MGM+
- 80 for Brady
- As Good as It Gets
- Baby Boom
- Curse of the Pink Panther
- Fatal Attraction
- Fight Club
- Ghost World
- Heaven’s Gate
- Jailhouse Rock
- Jigsaw
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space
- Lincoln
- Mad Max
- Morning Glory
- Planet of the Apes
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- Small Soldiers
- Staying Alive
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Help
- The Long Goodbye
- The Longest Yard
- The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- Virtuosity
- Wall Street
- WarGames
- Weekend at Bernie’s
- Young Sherlock Holmes
Coming Soon
- Amityville: An Origin Story
- Attack the Block
- Babel
- Bones and All
- Bound
- Cast Away
- Coneheads
- Cyrano, My Love
- Date Night
- Dead Poets Society
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- He Got Game
- Hoffa
- King Arthur
- Moneyball
- Patriot Games
- Shutter Island
- The Birdcage
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Portable Door
- The Quiet
- The Sum of All Fears
- Three Days Of The Condor
- Till
- Top Five
- True Lies
- Unseen
- We Were Soldiers
- West Side Story
- While You Were Sleeping
- Women Talking
