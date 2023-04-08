Here’s What’s New & Coming Soon On MGM+ (formerly EPIX) in April

Want to know what’s new on MGM+ this month? And, what movies are coming soon? Here’s a list of the new titles already streaming on MGM+ (formerly EPIX channel) and will soon premiere on the streaming service.

Already streaming on MGM+ are the comedies As Good as It Gets, Curse of the Pink Panther, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, and Weekend at Bernie’s to name a few. In the drama genre, Fatal Attraction, Fight Club, Lincoln, and Wall Street are all streaming on MGM+ in April.

Coming soon is the Oscar-winning drama Women Talking, 2x Oscar-nominated Hoffa starring Jack Nicholson, 6x Oscar-nominated Moneyball starring Brad Pitt, and war drama We Were Soldiers starring Mel Gibson, to name a few.

Most movies are offered in HD (720p – 1080p), but MGM does offer some titles in 4k. See our sortable list of movies in 4k Ultra HD.

New on MGM+

80 for Brady

As Good as It Gets

Baby Boom

Curse of the Pink Panther

Fatal Attraction

Fight Club

Ghost World

Heaven’s Gate

Jailhouse Rock

Jigsaw

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Lincoln

Mad Max

Morning Glory

Planet of the Apes

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Small Soldiers

Staying Alive

The Adventures of Tintin

The Help

The Long Goodbye

The Longest Yard

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Virtuosity

Wall Street

WarGames

Weekend at Bernie’s

Young Sherlock Holmes

Coming Soon

Amityville: An Origin Story

Attack the Block

Babel

Bones and All

Bound

Cast Away

Coneheads

Cyrano, My Love

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dinner for Schmucks

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

He Got Game

Hoffa

King Arthur

Moneyball

Patriot Games

Shutter Island

The Birdcage

The Heartbreak Kid

The Portable Door

The Quiet

The Sum of All Fears

Three Days Of The Condor

Till

Top Five

True Lies

Unseen

We Were Soldiers

West Side Story

While You Were Sleeping

Women Talking

