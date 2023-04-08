HomeStreamingMGM PlusHere's What's New & Coming Soon On MGM+ (formerly EPIX) in April
StreamingMGM PlusNews

Here’s What’s New & Coming Soon On MGM+ (formerly EPIX) in April

By HD Report
0
MGM+ new movies April 2023

Want to know what’s new on MGM+ this month? And, what movies are coming soon? Here’s a list of the new titles already streaming on MGM+ (formerly EPIX channel) and will soon premiere on the streaming service.

Already streaming on MGM+ are the comedies As Good as It Gets, Curse of the Pink Panther, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, and Weekend at Bernie’s to name a few. In the drama genre, Fatal Attraction, Fight Club, Lincoln, and Wall Street are all streaming on MGM+ in April.

Coming soon is the Oscar-winning drama Women Talking, 2x Oscar-nominated Hoffa starring Jack Nicholson, 6x Oscar-nominated Moneyball starring Brad Pitt, and war drama We Were Soldiers starring Mel Gibson, to name a few.

Most movies are offered in HD (720p – 1080p), but MGM does offer some titles in 4k. See our sortable list of movies in 4k Ultra HD.

New on MGM+

  • 80 for Brady
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Baby Boom
  • Curse of the Pink Panther
  • Fatal Attraction
  • Fight Club
  • Ghost World
  • Heaven’s Gate
  • Jailhouse Rock
  • Jigsaw
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space
  • Lincoln
  • Mad Max
  • Morning Glory
  • Planet of the Apes
  • Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
  • Small Soldiers
  • Staying Alive
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • The Help
  • The Long Goodbye
  • The Longest Yard
  • The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
  • Virtuosity
  • Wall Street
  • WarGames
  • Weekend at Bernie’s
  • Young Sherlock Holmes

Coming Soon

  • Amityville: An Origin Story
  • Attack the Block
  • Babel
  • Bones and All
  • Bound
  • Cast Away
  • Coneheads
  • Cyrano, My Love
  • Date Night
  • Dead Poets Society
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Gone in Sixty Seconds
  • Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
  • He Got Game
  • Hoffa
  • King Arthur
  • Moneyball
  • Patriot Games
  • Shutter Island
  • The Birdcage
  • The Heartbreak Kid
  • The Portable Door
  • The Quiet
  • The Sum of All Fears
  • Three Days Of The Condor
  • Till
  • Top Five
  • True Lies
  • Unseen
  • We Were Soldiers
  • West Side Story
  • While You Were Sleeping
  • Women Talking

Also See: List of Movies & Series on MGM+ (HD & 4k Ultra HD)

Previous articleDeal Alert: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Only $24.99 (List: $54.99)
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved