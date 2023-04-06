The Masters 2023 Schedule, Channels, & How To Watch

How do you watch and stream the Masters? When does it start? And what channels can you find the Masters golf tournament?

The Masters starts on April 6, 2023, from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The four day event will end on Sunday, April 9, 2023. This year Scottie Scheffler defends the coveted green jacket while Rory McIlroy is seeking a grand slam once again.

The tournament can be watched across a wide variety of channels and devices including ESPN, CBS, Paramount+, the CBS Sports App, CBSSports.com, Masters.com. Here is a breakdown of the schedule, channels, and how to watch.

Masters 2023 Schedule

Round 1 — Thursday, April 6

Round 1 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups — 10:10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 10:18 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland 10:42 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young 1:36 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett 2:00 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Amen Corner — 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 — Friday, April 7

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 — Saturday, April 8

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters on the Range: 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 — Sunday, April 9

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network