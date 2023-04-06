HomeChannel NewsThe Masters 2023 Schedule, Channels, & How To Watch
The Masters 2023 Schedule, Channels, & How To Watch

How do you watch and stream the Masters? When does it start? And what channels can you find the Masters golf tournament?

The Masters starts on April 6, 2023, from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The four day event will end on Sunday, April 9, 2023. This year Scottie Scheffler defends the coveted green jacket while Rory McIlroy is seeking a grand slam once again.

The tournament can be watched across a wide variety of channels and devices including ESPN, CBS, Paramount+, the CBS Sports App, CBSSports.com, Masters.com. Here is a breakdown of the schedule, channels, and how to watch.

Masters 2023 Schedule

Round 1 — Thursday, April 6

Round 1 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required

  • Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Featured Groups — 10:10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • 10:18 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
    • 10:42 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
    • 1:36 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett
    • 2:00 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
  • Amen Corner — 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 — Friday, April 7

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required

  • Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 — Saturday, April 8

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required

  • Masters on the Range: 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 — Sunday, April 9

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required

  • Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
  • Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

