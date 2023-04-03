Indiana Jones Films Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Single-Movie Editions w/Digital Copies

All four existing Indiana Jones films will release on 4k Blu-ray in standard “plastic case” single-disc movie editions on June 6, 2023. The films anticipate the theatrical premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30, 2023.

Each single-disc edition (MSRP: $25.99) from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes a Digital Copy redeemable with digital partners (typically iTunes or Vudu).

The single-movie editions include Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull (2008).

On 4k Blu-ray, the movies are presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound.

The Indiana Jones films were previously released on 4k Blu-ray packaged in a 4-Movie Collection in the summer of 2021, followed one year later in 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions in 2022.

Read a review of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on 4k Blu-ray.