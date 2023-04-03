Five 80s films restored in Empire of Screams Collector’s Set from Arrow Video

Enter the Video Store: Empire of Screams Collector’s Set 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video has compiled five films from the 80s produced by Empire International Pictures for release on HD (1080p) Blu-ray on June 37, 2023. The 5-disc Blu-ray collection includes The Dungeonmaster (1984), Dolls (1986), Cellar Dweller (1987), Arena (1989), and Robot Jox (1989).

The collection (with custom package art) includes double-sided posters with new artwork of each film, 15 postcard art car repros, an 80-page bound book, an Arrow Video store membership card, new bonus material, and legacy bonus material.

Enter the Video Store: Empire of Screams Collector's Set 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection carries an MSRP of $99.95 US.

Description: Remember the shelves of your local video store? Those days aren’t gone! Reject reality and substitute your own with Arrow Video! In 1983, entrepreneurial producer and director Charles Band founded Empire International Pictures, which would go on to make some of the most memorable and beloved genre movies of the 1980s. Empire became a mainstay of video stores across the world with their catchy titles, outlandish art and Band’s wholehearted belief in giving audiences a good time.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of all five films

Double-sided posters for each film featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ilan Sheady

15 postcard-sized reproduction art cards

Arrow Video store “membership card”

80-page perfect bound book

and more!

Disc 1 – The Dungeonmaster (1984)

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative

Three different versions of the film via seamless branching: the US theatrical version (The Dungeonmaster), the pre-release version and the international version (Ragewar)

Original lossless mono audio

New audio commentary with star Jeffrey Byron, moderated by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

I Reject Your Reality and Substitute My Own, a new interview with star Jeffrey Byron

Theatrical trailers

Image gallery

Disc 2 – Dolls (1986)

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original interpositive

Original lossless stereo audio

New audio commentary by David Decoteau, Empire alumnus and friend of Stuart Gordon

Archive audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon and writer Ed Naha

Archive audio commentary with cast members Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, Stephen Lee, Carrie Lorraine, and Ian Patrick Williams

Assembling Dolls, a new interview with Lee Percy, editor of Dolls, Re-Animator and From Beyond

Toys of Terror: The Making of Dolls, an archive featurette with Gordon, Yuzna, Purdy-Gordon, Williams, Charles Band and Gabe Bartalos

Film-to-storyboard comparison

Theatrical trailers

Image gallery

Disc 3 – Cellar Dweller (1987)

Additional picture restoration by Arrow Films

Original lossless stereo audio

New audio commentary by special make-up effects artist Michael Deak who inhabited the Cellar Dweller creature suit, moderated by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

Grabbed by the Ghoulies, a new appreciation of John Carl Buechler, special make-up effects artist of many Empire Pictures films and director of Cellar Dweller, by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

Inside the Cellar, a new interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak

Original sales sheet

Original production notes

VHS trailer

Empire Pictures trailer reel

Image galleries, including behind the scenes photos courtesy of special make-up effects artist Michael Deak

Disc 4 – Arena (1989)

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the last known surviving 35mm elements

Original lossless stereo audio

New audio commentary with director Peter Manoogian, moderated by film critics Matty Budrewicz and Dave Wain

Alternative fullframe presentation

Not His Arena, a new interview with co-screenwriter Danny Bilson

Empire of Creatures, a new interview with special make-up effects artist Michael Deak

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Disc 5 – Robot Jox (1989)

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative

Original lossless stereo audio

Archive audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon

Archive audio commentary with associate effects director Paul Gentry, mechanical effects artist Mark Rappaport, and stop-motion animator Paul Jessell

Crash and Burn, a new interview with actor Gary Graham

and more!