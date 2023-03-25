Home4k Blu-rayKnock at the Cabin 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Disc Specs & Editions
Knock at the Cabin 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Disc Specs & Editions

By HD Report
The release date, packaging art, and specs have been revealed for M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Knock at the Cabin on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will arrive in disc formats on May 9, 2023 (previously released in digital formats on Feb. 21, 2023).

Knock at the Cabin is available in several Blu-ray editions including HD (1080p) Blu-ray, 4k (2160p) Blu-ray, and standard-def DVD. In addition, Best Buy is releasing a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

The 4k Blu-ray, the Collector’s Edition from Universal/SDS includes a 1080p Blu-ray and a code to redeem a 4k Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes a 480p DVD and a code to redeem an HD Digital Copy.

On 4k disc Knock at the Cabin is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack on both the 4k and 2k discs is provided in Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include deleted scenes, Chowblaster Infomerical – Extended, Choosing Wisely: Behind the Scenes of Knock at the Cabin, Tools of the Apocalypse, Drawing a Picture, and Kirsten Cui Shines a Light.

Knock at the Cabin on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99 (List: $34.98) and Blu-ray $22.99 (List: $24.98) on Amazon. The 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $38.99 at Best Buy.

