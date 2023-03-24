Sling Freestream Adds 16 more Channels, Most Spanish-Language

Sling Freestream has added 16 new channels to the lineup ranging from anime (with Anime X Hidive) to documentary films (with Documentary+), as well as the Indian English-language news channel Mirror Now.

Most of the new additions are Spanish-language channels, however, with popular and classic movies, live and recorded sports, and classic Telenovelas.

New Sling Freestream Channels

Anime X HIDIVE: Love anime? Check out HIDIVE’s action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, it’s got anime fans like you covered. Come discover your favorite new series with Anime X HIDIVE!

Love anime? Check out HIDIVE’s action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, it’s got anime fans like you covered. Come discover your favorite new series with Anime X HIDIVE! Canela Cinema: 24/7 content from the most watched movies on Canela.TV including nostalgic and contemporary cinema from Hollywood, Mexico and all of LATAM.

24/7 content from the most watched movies on Canela.TV including nostalgic and contemporary cinema from Hollywood, Mexico and all of LATAM. Canela.TV: 24/7 series, movies, documentaries, live news, and live sports.

24/7 series, movies, documentaries, live news, and live sports. Canela Clasicos: Best Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Movies with Pedro Infante, María Félix, El Santo y Capulina.

Best Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Movies with Pedro Infante, María Félix, El Santo y Capulina. Canela Telenovelas: 24 hours of content of the well-known soap operas and series from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Chile.

24 hours of content of the well-known soap operas and series from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Chile. Canela Deportes: 24 hours of the best live sports: soccer, baseball, boxing, MMA, action sports and more.

24 hours of the best live sports: soccer, baseball, boxing, MMA, action sports and more. Documentary+: Home to the world’s best documentaries — from Academy Award winning classics and box office hits to festival darlings and cult favorites. Nonfiction storytelling at its best, curated by the best.

Home to the world’s best documentaries — from Academy Award winning classics and box office hits to festival darlings and cult favorites. Nonfiction storytelling at its best, curated by the best. FLOU Cine: The home for the best Latin American movies, from Argentina to Venezuela, with the rhythm and touch of the Caribbean.

The home for the best Latin American movies, from Argentina to Venezuela, with the rhythm and touch of the Caribbean. FLOU Caribeño: The best programming from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean region. Watch great films, TV series, comedy and variety shows from Dominican Rep., Puerto Rico, Central America and Venezuela on one channel.

The best programming from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean region. Watch great films, TV series, comedy and variety shows from Dominican Rep., Puerto Rico, Central America and Venezuela on one channel. Mirror Now: An Indian 24/7 English-language news channel owned by India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. A powerful media voice distinguished by its sincerity and commitment towards people centricity, Mirror Now covers national, international, business, sports, crime, and entertainment news in a fast-paced, crisp and concise manner.

An Indian 24/7 English-language news channel owned by India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. A powerful media voice distinguished by its sincerity and commitment towards people centricity, Mirror Now covers national, international, business, sports, crime, and entertainment news in a fast-paced, crisp and concise manner. Amor Real: Relive this 19th century story in which you will travel back in time to discover if love is real.

Relive this 19th century story in which you will travel back in time to discover if love is real. La Fea Más Bella: Beauty is on the inside! The girls from the ugly duckling barracks are waiting for you for unending fun.

Beauty is on the inside! The girls from the ugly duckling barracks are waiting for you for unending fun. La Que No Podia Amar: Drama, lies and passion await you at Hacienda Del Fuerte. Join Ana Paula in this love story.

Drama, lies and passion await you at Hacienda Del Fuerte. Join Ana Paula in this love story. Mi Corazón Es Tuyo: Ana Leal’s story is worth telling over and over again. She lost everything, but Fernando changed her life.

Ana Leal’s story is worth telling over and over again. She lost everything, but Fernando changed her life. Nosey Escandalos: America’s hit daytime TV shows you can’t stop watching. “The Jerry Springer Show,” “Maury,” “Judge Dad,” and many more, available all day, every day, for free.

Sling Freestream now offers over 230 channels. The platform is available with the Sling app for Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung, Xbox and Vizio devices.