Deal Alert: Get This 50″ 4k HDR Fire TV For Only $279

Here’s a sweet deal on a 50″ 4k HDR TV! Amazon is selling the Fire TV 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for only $279.99. That’s 38% off the list price of $449.99! The 4-Series supports HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range formats, Dolby Digital Plus audio, 60 Hz refresh rate, and Alexa voice control. Network connections can be made via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth. And, device connections can be made via the 3 HDMI inputs including HDMI eARC. Free shipping is included for Prime members. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts.

