Cocaine Bear Now Available In Digital HD/UHD. Here’s Where To Buy/Rent.

Universal Pictures’ comedic horror film Cocaine Bear is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The digital release pre-dates the physical media editions expected in April 2023.

The film costs $19.99 to rent or $24.99 to purchase from retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Cocaine Bear was written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks. The film is distributed by Universal Pictures and stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Christian Convery.

Description: Inspired by the true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, lost cocaine and the bear that ate it. This wild comedy shows an apex predator on a rampage for blow—and blood.

Where To Buy Cocaine Bear