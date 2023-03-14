Home4kCocaine Bear Now Available In Digital HD/UHD. Here's Where To Buy/Rent.
4kDigital HDDigital UHDNews

Cocaine Bear Now Available In Digital HD/UHD. Here’s Where To Buy/Rent.

By HD Report
0
Cocaine Bear movie still

Universal Pictures’ comedic horror film Cocaine Bear is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The digital release pre-dates the physical media editions expected in April 2023.

The film costs $19.99 to rent or $24.99 to purchase from retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Cocaine Bear was written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks. The film is distributed by Universal Pictures and stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Christian Convery.

Description: Inspired by the true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, lost cocaine and the bear that ate it. This wild comedy shows an apex predator on a rampage for blow—and blood.

Where To Buy Cocaine Bear

  • Amazon Prime Video 4k/HDR/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99 Purchase
  • Apple TV 4k/Dolby 4k/HDR/Atmos | $19.99
  • Google Play 4k/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99
  • Microsoft Movies & TV 4k/Dolby 5.1 | $19.99
  • Vudu TV 4K/HDR/Atmos | $19.99
Previous articleHere Are the 2023 Oscar Winners
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved