2x Oscar-winner The Whale now on Blu-ray with Digital Copy for only $14.99

The Whale (2022) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

2x Oscar-winner The Whale starring Brendan Fraser is now available in Blu-ray combo edition with Digital Copy from A24 and Lionsgate. The disc edition (Mar. 14, 2023) follows an earlier digital release on February 21, 2023.

A single-disc DVD edition of The Whale has also been released but only includes the copy on disc.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Whale is presented in 1080p at 1.33:1 (16×9) aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish. The total run time of The Whale is 117 minutes.

Special bonus features include “People Are Amazing: Making The Whale” and “The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale.”

The Whale Blu-ray/Digital combo edition is currently priced $14.99 (List: $21.99) and the single-disc DVD $12.96 (List: $19.99) on Amazon. In Digital HD/UHD The Whale is priced $19.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter. – A24