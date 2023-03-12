The Prince of Egypt Is Getting Released On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR10 Color and DTS:X Audio

The Prince of Egypt (1998) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon.

DreamWorks’ classic animated film The Prince of Egypt (1998) has been upgraded in 4k resolution and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 14, 2023. The newly remastered movie features HDR10 for increased color depth and an immersive DTS:X soundtrack.

European French and Latin American soundtracks are provided in DTS Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French (European), and Spanish (Latin American).

The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

Previously released bonus materials include The Making of the Prince of Egypt, When You Believe” multi-language presentation, The Basics of Animation: The Chariot Race, Focus on Technical Effects, and Feature Commentary with Directors Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells.

The Prince of Egypt (1998) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $21.99 (List: $24.98) on Amazon.