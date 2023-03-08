Creed III up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Limited Edition SteelBook

Creed III 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Best Buy Exclusive

Creed III directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan hit theaters on March 3, 2023 and is already up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. In digital formats, the film will likely be available to pre-order or purchase as an “early home premiere” very soon.

On 4k Blu-ray, Creed III will also be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook with a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Disc specs, bonus features and release date coming soon.

Creed III on 4k Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $39.99) and on Blu-ray $29.98 on Amazon.

The 4k Blu-ray Limited Edtion SteelBook of Creed III is priced $36.99 at Best Buy.

Description: After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damien Anderson, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damien – a fighter who has nothing to lose.