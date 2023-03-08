Deal Alert: The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is only $59.99 (List: $99.99)

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB Buy on Amazon

Want a great deal on a new tablet? Right now, Amazon has the updated Fire HD 8 tablet (2022 model) with 8″ display, improved processor, and 32GB storage for only $59.99. That’s a savings of 40% off the list price of $99.99!

And, if 32GB storage is not enough for your needs there is a limited-time deal on the 64GB model selling for $89.99 (List: $129.99) on Amazon.

Both Fire HD 8 models are configured with 2 GB RAM, an updated hexa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life, and support for Alexa voice control. The 32 GB and 64 GB models are available in black, blue denim, and rose color finishes.

Features