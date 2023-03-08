Deal Alert: The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is only $59.99 (List: $99.99)

Want a great deal on a new tablet? Right now, Amazon has the updated Fire HD 8 tablet (2022 model) with 8″ display, improved processor, and 32GB storage for only $59.99. That’s a savings of 40% off the list price of $99.99!
And, if 32GB storage is not enough for your needs there is a limited-time deal on the 64GB model selling for $89.99 (List: $129.99) on Amazon.
Both Fire HD 8 models are configured with 2 GB RAM, an updated hexa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life, and support for Alexa voice control. The 32 GB and 64 GB models are available in black, blue denim, and rose color finishes.
Features
- ENHANCED PERFORMANCE – Updated hexa-core processor for more responsive performance (up to 30% faster than previous gen Fire HD 8).
- ALL DAY BATTERY LIFE – Up to 13 hours of battery life to enjoy reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.
- YOUR ENTERTAINMENT IN ONE PLACE – Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO, while also enjoying your favorite content from Hulu, Kindle, Audible and more through Amazon’s Appstore. (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).
- PORTABLE & DURABLE – Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).
- STAY IN SYNC – Stay connected with family and friends – ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family or download apps like Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.
- ALEXA IS HAPPY TO HELP – Ask Alexa to listen to music, get news and weather, update shopping lists, control your smart home and set reminders.
- GREAT FOR FAMILIES – Amazon Kids offers easy-to-use parental controls on Fire tablets. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books, popular apps and games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more.