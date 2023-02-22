These Free Movies On Apple TV+ Are Streaming For A Limited Time

The Italian Job (2003) starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Jason Statham

Apple TV+ randomly adds movies from studios such as Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, and Dreamworks that are free to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription ($6.99 per month). The free movies don’t last too long, so it’s best to save them to your “Up Next” list.

Leaving Apple TV+ on Feb. 28 are comedies such as Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums and There’s Something About Mary starring Cameron Diaz, as well as rom-coms like The Proposal starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds and Sweet Home Alabama starring Reese Witherspoon.

In March, the crime/drama Out of Sight starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez leaves Apple TV+, as well as the action/crime film The Italian Job starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Jason Statham.

All of the movies mentioned above and listed below stream in HD (1080p) with the exception of The Italian Job which streams in 4k UHD. Sound is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1 channels. None of these titles include Dolby Atmos audio, but you can view a list of 4k/HDR/Atmos titles on Apple TV.

Movies Playing On Apple TV+ Limited Time

Feb. 28, 2023 There’s Something About Mary

The Proposal

The Royal Tenenbaums

Pretty Woman

Sweet Home Alabama

The Descendants

Dan in Real Life

What About Bob?

Never Been Kissed

Rushmore Mar. 15, 2023 The Five-Year Engagement Mar. 31, 2023 Entrapment

Matchstick Men

Out of Sight

The Italian Job

Apple TV+ started adding studio titles late in December 2022. In addition to Apple TV+ Originals, some movies feature 4k Ultra HD resolution. See a list of 4k titles on Apple TV here.