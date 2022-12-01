HomeStreamingApple TV+Apple TV+ Adds Studio Films With Subscription, Some in 4K & Dolby...
Apple TV+ Adds Studio Films With Subscription, Some in 4K & Dolby Vision

Apple TV+ has added several films from studios such as Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, and Dreamworks that are free to watch with a subscription. This might be the first time we’ve seen Apple offer non-original films, and the titles will be available through December 31st. 

Among the movies available in 4k UHD are Argo (with Dolby Vision) and Office Space.

Movies in HD include Old School, Anchorman, Man on Fire, Van Wilder, Kicking and Screaming, Syriana, Semi-Pro, and Green Zone

The movies will show up in 4K on Ultra HD TVs and screens, and if they have Dolby Vision will be displayed with the HDR format on supporting HDR TVs and screens. 

Sound is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1 channels. None of these titles include Dolby Atmos audio, but you can see a list of 4k titles on Apple TV here

