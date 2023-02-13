HomeBlu-ray DiscDawson's Creek: The Complete Series 20-Disc Blu-ray Set Pushed To March 28,...
Dawson’s Creek: The Complete Series 20-Disc Blu-ray Set Pushed To March 28, 2023

We originally announced the WB’s Dawson’s Creek: The Complete Series would release in a Blu-ray boxed set last December, but that date has been pushed back to March 28, 2023.

The collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a total of 128 episodes spanning all 6 seasons from 1998 to 2003 with a total runtime of 5,504 minutes.

Disc audio/video specs and bonus material are to be confirmed.

Dawson’s Creek stars James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and Kerr Smith. The show was nominated for fourteen awards, including ALMA Awards, Casting Society of America Awards, and Golden Satellite Awards, and won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Drama Series.

Dawson’s Creek: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is priced $77.99 (List: $129.99) on Amazon.

