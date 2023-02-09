Sling Launches Freestream Ad-Supported Streaming Channels & On-Demand Titles

Sling has launched Freestream with access to over 210 live channels and approximately 40,000 ad-supported movies and hit shows on-demand.

Freestream is available through the SLING app on all Roku devices, and is rolling out across Comcast, LG, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox devices, providing customers a no-barrier entry point to high-quality programming without any payment or credit card required. Freestream will roll out across all SLING-compatible devices throughout the coming months.

“We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows,” said Gary Schanman, group president, SLING TV.

Channels include ABC News live, CBS News, Comedy Central Pluto TV, USA Today, BET Pluto TV, and QVC to name a few.

The streaming platform channels fall into categories such as News & Opinion, Entertainment, Sports, Food, Home & Travel, International, and Latino.

“On top of the popular content and a seamless user experience, Sling Freestream provides a premium advertising experience that benefits viewers and advertisers alike,” added Schanman.

Sling Free Stream doesn’t require a credit card to sign up,