The Whale Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Whale (2022) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Darren Aronofsky’s 3x Oscar-nominee The Whale (2022) starring Brendan Fraser is still in select theaters but will be released soon to disc and digital.

The Blu-ray and DVD editions arrive March 14, 2023, following an earlier digital release expected before the end of February.

The Blu-ray combo edition from Lionsgate includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy, while the DVD edition only includes a single disc.

The total run time of The Whale is 117 minutes. Disc specs and bonus materials are coming soon.

The Whale Blu-ray/Digital combo edition is priced $21.99 and the single-disc DVD $19.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter. – A24