New Movies On HBO Max, Feb. 2023

Here’s what’s new on HBO Max for the month of February 2023. First, let’s talk about the batch of James Bond films that arrived including Dr. No (1962), the first movie in the James Bond franchise. Several of the Bond films were previously on MGM+ (formerly EPIX) but are now part of the HBO Max library.
Also now available on HBO Max are the comedies So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993) starring Mike Myers, Throw Momma From The Train (1987) starring Danny DeVito and Billy Crystal, and Super Bad (2007) starring Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
In the drama category, Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976), 4x Oscar-winner Birdman (2014) starring Michael Keaton, and critic’s favorite Eighth Grade (2018) are all now available on HBO Max starting this month.
New Movies on HBO Max, Feb. 1, 2023
James Bond Franchise Titles
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
- Dr. No (1962)
- Goldeneye (1995)
- Moonraker (1979)
- Octopussy (1983)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)
- Thunderball (1965)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
New Movies (A-Z)
- A Vigilante
- Acts Of Vengeance
- Birdman
- Blair Witch
- Bull Durham
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Come and Find Me
- Don’t Play As Cheap
- Eighth Grade
- Footloose
- Force Majeure
- Heist
- Honeyland
- How I Live Now
- I Am Wrath
- Let Me In
- Luce
- Mandabi
- Mannequin
- Mannequin To On The Move
- Mermaids
- Never Grow Old
- Niaye
- Person To Person
- Sleepy Hollow
- So I Married An Axe Murderer
- Space Is The Place
- Super Bad
- Swiss Army Man
- Take This Waltz
- Taxi Driver
- The Art Of Self-Defense
- The Crazies
- The Monster
- The Music Man
- The Show
- The Story Of A Three Day Pass
- The Vow
- Throw Momma From The Train
- Tommy Boy
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
- White Bird In A Blizzard
