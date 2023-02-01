New Movies On HBO Max, Feb. 2023

Here’s what’s new on HBO Max for the month of February 2023. First, let’s talk about the batch of James Bond films that arrived including Dr. No (1962), the first movie in the James Bond franchise. Several of the Bond films were previously on MGM+ (formerly EPIX) but are now part of the HBO Max library.

Also now available on HBO Max are the comedies So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993) starring Mike Myers, Throw Momma From The Train (1987) starring Danny DeVito and Billy Crystal, and Super Bad (2007) starring Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

In the drama category, Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976), 4x Oscar-winner Birdman (2014) starring Michael Keaton, and critic’s favorite Eighth Grade (2018) are all now available on HBO Max starting this month.

New Movies on HBO Max, Feb. 1, 2023

James Bond Franchise Titles

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Dr. No (1962)

Goldeneye (1995)

Moonraker (1979)

Octopussy (1983)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

New Movies (A-Z)

A Vigilante

Acts Of Vengeance

Birdman

Blair Witch

Bull Durham

Can’t Hardly Wait

Come and Find Me

Don’t Play As Cheap

Eighth Grade

Footloose

Force Majeure

Heist

Honeyland

How I Live Now

I Am Wrath

Let Me In

Luce

Mandabi

Mannequin

Mannequin To On The Move

Mermaids

Never Grow Old

Niaye

Person To Person

Sleepy Hollow

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Space Is The Place

Super Bad

Swiss Army Man

Take This Waltz

Taxi Driver

The Art Of Self-Defense

The Crazies

The Monster

The Music Man

The Show

The Story Of A Three Day Pass

The Vow

Throw Momma From The Train

Tommy Boy

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

White Bird In A Blizzard

