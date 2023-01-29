NFC/AFC Championship Game Times, Channels, & How To Watch In 4k/HD

It’s time for the 2022/2023 NFL Conference Championship games to determine the NFC and AFC champions that will meet at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles start off the day at 3:00 PM ET on FOX. The second game in today’s double feature features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30 PM ET. Here is what time the games start and where you can watch in 4k and HD.

NFL 2022/2023 Conference Championship Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

49ers (13-4) @ Eagles (14-3) 1:00 PM ET

FOX, FOX SPORTS, FOX DEPORTES

Bengals (12-4) @ Chiefs (14-3) 6:30 PM ET

CBS, PARAMOUNT+

How To Watch On Cable, Satellite, & Streaming

The 2022/2023 NFL Conference Championship games will be available to watch through cable, satellite, and streaming services. The NFC game is hosted by FOX and can be found on FOX, FOX SPORTS, and FOX DEPORTES channels. The AFC game will be available on CBS as well as streaming on Paramount+.

Are the NFL Playoffs in 4K UHD?

Yes, but only FOX is hosting the NFC Conference Championship game in 4k. The game is upscaled from a live 1080p production (that is captured with 4k cameras) for transmission to broadcast stations and streaming servers.

How Do You Watch In 4k?

Cable/Satellite

There are several TV service providers that offer 4k including Altice Optimum, Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon. You may need to upgrade your plan and/or add specific hardware. For example, DirecTV requires a 4k DVR to view 4k and to be set up by a service technician. You’ll also likely have to pay more per month for 4k, somewhere between $10 and $20 depending on the service provider and equipment needed.

Live Streaming

Live 4k streams are only available with select services that currently include fuboTV YouTube TV but may also require a higher-tier plan or premium add-on. For example, YouTube TV charges an extra $19.99 per month for 4k streams (with the 4K Plus add-on). And, fuboTV requires the Elite or Ultimate plans. You can live stream 4k on authenticated FOX, FOX Sports, or FOX Now apps on Smart TVs, streaming media players, certain game consoles, tablets, and phones. Unfortunately, you can’t get live TV in 4k with DirecTV, Hulu, or Sling, but you can watch the games in 4k through FOX-authenticated apps.

See a guide to available 4k/HDR channels.

Are the NFL Playoffs in HD?

Yes. Both 2022/2023 NFL Conference Championship games will be available in HD (1080i/720p) and SD (480i) from cable, satellite, and streaming TV providers. You may be able to get Full HD (1080p) resolution from a streaming service (if you do let us know!).

See a guide to HD channels in the US.