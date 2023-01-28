Apple TV+: The Newest Movies & Shows In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Shrinking starring Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams

Here’s our latest update on the newest 4k movies and shows on Apple TV+ that stream in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The first two episodes of the new series Shrinking is now available starring Jason Segal, Jessica Williams, and Harrison Ford, The first episode of the third season of Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer premiered on Jan. 20th. The fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant premiered on Jan. 13th. Season 2 of The Mosquito Coast just finished this month with ten episodes. Super League: The War for Football (2023). And, the G-rated series Shape Island premiered this month on Apple TV+.

The Newest 4k Movies & Shows On Apple TV+

Series

Circuit Breakers (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH

Echo 3 (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – SDH

Little America (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH

Mythic Quest (3 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Dolby 5.1 – AD/SDH

Puppy Place (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH

See (3 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – SDH

Servant (4 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD

Shape Island (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH

Shrinking (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – SDH

Super League: The War for Football (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH

The Mosquito Coast (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH

Movies & Documentaries

Sidney (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH – (Documentary)

Spirited (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH – (Movie)

Selena Gomez My Mind & Me (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH (Documentary)

Truth Be Told (3 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD (Movie)

