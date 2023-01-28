Apple TV+: The Newest Movies & Shows In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Here’s our latest update on the newest 4k movies and shows on Apple TV+ that stream in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The first two episodes of the new series Shrinking is now available starring Jason Segal, Jessica Williams, and Harrison Ford, The first episode of the third season of Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer premiered on Jan. 20th. The fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant premiered on Jan. 13th. Season 2 of The Mosquito Coast just finished this month with ten episodes. Super League: The War for Football (2023). And, the G-rated series Shape Island premiered this month on Apple TV+.
The Newest 4k Movies & Shows On Apple TV+
Series
Circuit Breakers (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH
Echo 3 (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – SDH
Little America (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH
Mythic Quest (3 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Dolby 5.1 – AD/SDH
Puppy Place (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH
See (3 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – SDH
Servant (4 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD
Shape Island (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH
Shrinking (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – SDH
Super League: The War for Football (1 Season) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH
The Mosquito Coast (2 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH
Movies & Documentaries
Sidney (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH – (Documentary)
Spirited (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH – (Movie)
Selena Gomez My Mind & Me (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD/SDH (Documentary)
Truth Be Told (3 Seasons) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos – AD (Movie)
