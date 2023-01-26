The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical) On Sale For Just $62.99

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical) Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray collection is on sale for just $62.99 (List: 89.99) on Amazon. The 9-disc boxed set includes both the theatrical and extended editions of each film on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

The 4k discs present each version of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

We ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy in the Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 and in the Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time.