Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNews

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical) On Sale For Just $62.99

By DealFinder
0
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical) Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray collection is on sale for just $62.99 (List: 89.99) on Amazon. The 9-disc boxed set includes both the theatrical and extended editions of each film on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

The 4k discs present each version of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

You might also consider The Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition that has dropped in price from $249.99 to $189.99 on Amazon (Save 24%). This 31-disc set contains The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

We ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy in the Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 and in the Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time.

Middle-Earth 3-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous articleM3GAN Released Early In Digital 4K UHD & HD
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved