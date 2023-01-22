Death Wish (1974) Has Been Restored For Release On 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10

Death Wish (1974) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray w/reversible insert Buy on Amazon

The original Death Wish film from 1974 starring Charles Bronson has been restored for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber (Street Date: 1/24/23) includes the film on both 4k Blu-ray as well as Blu-ray (with the restored version in 1080p).

Death Wish on Ultra HD Blu-ray was created from a 4k scan of the original film negatives — stored on a triple-layered UHD100 disc. The new 4k digital master features Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats for deeper color depth. The sound is provided in 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio formats. Subtitles are offered in English.

New bonus features include audio commentary from film historian Paul Talbot along with legacy extras from previous Blu-ray editions. And, the edition has been packaged with a reversible cover insert.

Death Wish (1974) 2-disc combo edition on 4k Blu-ray with 1080p Blu-ray copy is currently priced $27.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

– Brand New 2022 HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

– NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot, the Author of the BRONSON’S LOOSE! Books

– 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

– Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

– Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

– Brand New 2022 HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

– NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Paul Talbot, the Author of the BRONSON’S LOOSE! Books

– Interview with Actor John Herzfeld

– US and UK Radio Spots

– TV Spot

– Theatrical Trailer (Remastered in 2K)

– 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

– Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

– Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: In this explosive story of revenge and urban violence, screen legend Charles Bronson (Mr. Majestyk, Breakheart Pass) plays Paul Kersey, a bleeding-heart liberal who has a change of opinion after his wife and daughter are brutally attacked by a gang of thugs in their apartment. His daughter is sexually assaulted and his wife is murdered. Bronson then turns vigilante as he stalks the mean streets of New York on the prowl for muggers, hoodlums and the like. Another classic collaboration between Bronson and director Michael Winner (Chato’s Land, The Mechanic, The Stone Killer), Death Wish is a violent, controversial film that is frank and original in its treatment of urban crime and the average citizen’s helplessness in dealing with it. Jazz great Herbie Hancock (Colors) wrote the musical score. Vincent Gardenia (Death Wish II), Steven Keats (The Friends of Eddie Coyle), Stuart Margolin (TV’s The Rockford Files), Stephen Elliott (Beverly Hills Cop) and Hope Lange (Blue Velvet) co-star. And watch for Jeff Goldblum (The Fly) in his film debut as one of the thugs.