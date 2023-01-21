NFL Playoffs Hack: How To Stream In 4K

You don’t necessarily have to have a 4k streaming service to watch some of the NFL Playoffs in 4k, just the FOX Sports or FOX Now app. Here’s a “hack” to get around paying for 4k service.

FOX is the only network that has been offering NFL playoff games in 4k (which is really disappointing considering how long 4k has been around) but many people think it costs more to get the games in 4k. Well, it does. Most cable and satellite TV services will charge extra for 4k service, equipment, etc.

Live streaming services also charge more for 4k, and unfortunately, only YouTube TV and fuboTV offer the higher-resolution video format. YouTube TV charges an extra $20 per month (the cost of the 4K Plus add-on), and fuboTV requires the higher-prived Elite and Ultimate plans. DirecTV Stream, Hulu, and Sling are still yet to offer 4k.

So how can you watch the NFL Playoffs in 4k?

Simply download the FOX Sports or FOX Now app for your streaming device. You’ll probably have to authenticate the app (if you haven’t already done so) with a TV service provider account. That means you have to have a TV service of some sort to allow the complete game to be streamed through the app.

Paid TV service comes in several ways including cable, satellite, and live streaming services. However, even the most basic plan will get you access to FOX channels. Without authenticating the app, FOX will cut the stream after a certain amount of time and ask you to log in.

