Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dated For Release On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Marvel Studios is releasing soon to disc and digital. The Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions arrive in stores on February 7, 2023. We expect the film to be able to purchase in digital formats between the 24th and 31st of this month.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been packaged in a Cinematic Universe Edition with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. On 1080p Blu-ray, the movie is available in a single-disc edition with Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos with 2.0 Descriptive Audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray include Envisioning Two Worlds, Passing the Mantle, Gag Reel, and Audio Commentary from Director Ryan Coogler, writer Joe Robert Cole, and Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

The 4k Blu-ray Cinematic Universe Edition of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is priced $33.99, while the Blu-ray edition is priced $27.99. Buy on Amazon

Best Buy has packaged Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in two distinct Limited Edition SteelBooks. One is labeled Wakanda while the other Talokan. Each 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is a combo edition with a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. See artwork and purchase links below.

