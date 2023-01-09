How To Watch Georgia vs. TCU National Championship Game: Time, Channels, Multi-Cameras, 4k/HDR

Want to know what day, time, and channels the 2023 CFP National Championship can be found? Is it in 4k/HDR? And, how to get the game on the MegaCast coverage? Here’s a breakdown of where to find the championship between Georgia (14-0) and TCU (13-1).

Day/Time

The CFP National Championship between the No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 3 seed TCU starts at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 PT) on January 9, 2023.

Stadium

The CFP National Championship is presented by AT&T and takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with a capacity of 71,500.

Channels

The CFP National Championship can be found on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Audio coverage can be found on ESPN Radio. Be sure to watch the game in HD (See ESPN HD channels).

In addition, ESPN2 will have sideline commentary while ESPNU is called the Command Center with multiple camera angles. ESPNNews will feature behind and above the offense shots from the AT&T 5G SkyCast camera.

Streaming

If you have a streaming TV plan ESPN is available on DIRECTV Stream, Hulu Live, FuboTV Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Once authenticated, the game can also be watched on the ESPN app.

4k/HDR

The best way to watch the CFP National Championship is in 4k with HDR! Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Verizon have plans to distribute the “upscaled” game in 4k/HDR (HDR available on supported screens).

Mobile App

The ESPN App (authenticated through your TV service provider) will be another way to watch on mobile devices such as phones and tablets. The app will also have an aerial view to see the entire field.

PC

The CFP National Championship game will be available on ESPN.com viewable on PCs (desktops, laptops, gaming consoles) as well as on browsers on mobile devices (phones, tablets).