Armageddon Time Releasing On Blu-ray Disc & DVD

Armageddon Time starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, & Anthony Hopkins releases on Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, 2023. The movie from Focus Features arrives in a 2-disc combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy distributed by SDS.

Bonus features include the featurettes Building a Family Cast, Growing Up Gray, and A Grandfather’s Legacy, along with deleted scenes.

On Blu-ray Disc, Armageddon Time is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 and DVS 2.0, as well as French and Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Armageddon Time on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy is priced $34.98.