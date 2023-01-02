HomeBlu-ray DiscArmageddon Time Releasing On Blu-ray Disc & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Armageddon Time Releasing On Blu-ray Disc & DVD

By HD Report
0
Armageddon Time Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Combo
Armageddon Time Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Combo Buy on Amazon

Armageddon Time starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, & Anthony Hopkins releases on Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, 2023. The movie from Focus Features arrives in a 2-disc combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy distributed by SDS.

Bonus features include the featurettes Building a Family Cast, Growing Up Gray, and A Grandfather’s Legacy, along with deleted scenes.

On Blu-ray Disc, Armageddon Time is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 and DVS 2.0, as well as French and Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Armageddon Time on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy is priced $34.98. Buy on Amazon

Armageddon Time Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Combo reverse
Armageddon Time Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Combo Buy on Amazon
Previous articleThe Top 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Today
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved