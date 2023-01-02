Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Want to know what to watch on Netflix? Here are the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix today, January 2 2023. The list mainly includes premieres on Netflix but also releases but also licensed titles that have recently played in theaters.

At the top of the list is Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with an ensemble cast led by Daniel Craig. The sequel to Knives Out from Lionsgate, Glass Onion is the perfect holiday thriller for the family. Rated PG-13. 97% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Second in the list is new Netflix movie White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. In the film, a family is faced with running from an airborne toxic event from a nearby chemical factory. The dark comedy is Rated R. 63% Rotten Tomatoes score.

In the third spot is Matilda the Musical, also distributed by Netflix. The movie, starring Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir, is an adaptation of the 2011 stage musical which is based on the book by Roald Dahl. Rated PG. 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Today

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) – Netflix White Noise (2022) – Netflix Matilda the Musical (2022) – Netflix The Invitation (2022) – Sony Trolls (2016) – DreamWorks Bullet Train (2022) – Sony Sing 2 (2022) – Illumination Side Effects (2013) – Open Road Films After Ever Happy (2022) – Voltage Pictures The Bad Guys (2022) – DreamWorks

