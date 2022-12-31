Home4k Blu-rayOriginal Star Wars Trilogy Films Releasing In 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Editions
Original Star Wars Trilogy Films Releasing In 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Editions

By HD Report
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) starring Carrie Fisher
The original Star Wars Trilogy, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi have been packaged in new 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions exclusive to Best Buy. The combo editions (with Blu-ray and Digital Copy) will hit stores on May 2, 2022.

Packaging artwork has yet to be revealed.

The Star Wars franchise films were previously released on 4k Blu-ray in March, 2020 in The Skywalker Saga 9-Film Collection and in single title editions from Disney/Buena Vista.

Each two-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition is priced $35.99 at Best Buy.

Best Buy 4k Steelbooks (Only @ Best Buy)

