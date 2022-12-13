Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1 – (Episodes 1-10) Release Date On Blu-ray & DVD

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1: Episodes 1-10 on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1 (Episodes 1-10) has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Jan. 3, 2023. The 2-disc editions from Paramount Home Media include several bonus features including Trek Tradition, The Prime Directive, The Kobayashi Maru, and Gadgets & Gear, to name a few.

Trek Tradition

The Prime Directive

The Kobayashi Maru

The Protostar Pack

The Protostar

Gadgets & Gear

Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1 (Episodes 1-10) on Blu-ray Disc is priced $19.59 (List: $25.99) and on DVD $13.99 (List: $17.99).

Synopsis: Star Trek: Prodigy follows the intergalactic adventures of six teenagers as they try to escape from their cruel past and look to the stars for hope and salvation aboard an abandoned Federation starship. These outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered—a first in the history of Star Trek—but over the course of their adventures together, they are introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Created by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters), this 2-disc set includes more than 75 minutes of exclusive Special Features with producers, writers, designers, and actors introducing the Star Trek canon to a new generation of fans.