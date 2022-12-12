The Italian Job (1969) Remastered from Original 35mm Negatives for Release on 4k Blu-ray

The Italian Job 4k Blu-ray Edition Buy on Amazon

Peter Collinson’s The Italian Job (1969) starring Michael Caine and Noël Coward has been remastered in 4k for release in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition on January 31, 2023.

The new digital master with Dolby Vision added was derived from a new 4k scan of the original camera negatives by Paramount Pictures. The restored audio is provided in lossless 2.0 mono as well as 5.1 surround sound.

Bonus features on the 4k disc include audio commentary and “The Making of The Italian Job,” while the 1080p Blu-ray adds several more extras including deleted scenes, trailers, documentaries, and more.

The Italian Job (1969) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95 on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

-New HDR/Dolby Vision Master by Paramount Pictures – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

-Audio Commentary by Screenwriter Troy Kennedy Martin and Matthew Field, the Author of The Making of THE ITALIAN JOB

-Audio Commentary by Producer Michael Deeley and Matthew Field, the Author of Michael Caine: You’re a Big Man

-5.1 Surround & Lossless Restored 2.0 Mono Audio

-Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

-New HD Master by Paramount Pictures – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

-Audio Commentary by Screenwriter Troy Kennedy Martin and Matthew Field, the Author of The Making of THE ITALIAN JOB

-Audio Commentary by Producer Michael Deeley and Matthew Field, the Author of Michael Caine: You’re a Big Man

-THE GREAT IDEA: 2002 Documentary

-THE SELF PRESERVATION SOCIETY: 2002 Making-of Documentary

-GETTA BLOOMIN’ MOVE ON: 2002 Documentary

-MINI ADVENTURES: 2009 Featurette

-The Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Matthew Field

-Original Theatrical and Re-Release Trailers

-5.1 Surround & Lossless Restored 2.0 Mono Audio

-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Join the effortlessly cool Michael Caine (The Ipcress File, Gambit) for the ultimate British caper movie packed with fast cars, beautiful girls and swinging ’60s action. Forget about the straight and narrow. Clever con Charlie Croker (Caine) intends to go straight to the bank. Fresh from the slammer, he begins work on a heist that will either set him up for life—or send him up forever. Croker and his unruly lot of thieves take on the mob, the police and the gridlocked traffic of Turin to rob a heavily armed shipment of gold bullion in The Italian Job. Entertainment legend Noël Coward co-stars in this open-throttle corker as criminal mastermind Bridger. And Benny Hill, Raf Vallone, Tony Beckley, Rossano Brazzi and Maggie Blye add to the story’s fun and suspense as it zips from plan to robbery to escape to an ending that’s a cliffhanger in every sense of the word. Hold on tight for this crime-comedy classic written by Troy Kennedy Martin (Kelly’s Heroes), directed by Peter Collinson (The Earthling), lensed by Douglas Slocombe (Raiders of the Lost Ark) and scored by Quincy Jones (In the Heat of the Night).