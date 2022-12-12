John Schlesinger’s Marathon Man remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision

Marathon Man (1976) 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition Buy on Amazon

John Schlesinger’s Marathon Man (1976) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Feb. 28, 2023. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics includes both a 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, each with the new 2022 remaster of the film.

The audio on both discs is offered in Dolby 5.1 surround as well as a lossless 2.0 track. New commentaries from film historians are available on both discs, as well as additional bonus material on the 1080p Blu-ray. Those extras include rehearsal footage, TV and radio spots, “The Magic of Hollywood: Original Making of Marathon Man,” “Going the Distance: Remembering Marathon Man,” and more.

Marathon Man (1976) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy (2-disc edition) has a suggested MSRP of $39.99. Buy on Amazon

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4K UHD):

-Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

-Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

-Brand New 2022 HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

-The Magic of Hollywood: Original Making of Marathon Man

-Going the Distance: Remembering Marathon Man

-Rehearsal Footage

-Theatrical Trailer

-10 TV Spots

-2 Radio Spots

-Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: From the best-selling novel by William Goldman (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men, Misery) comes one of the most daring and affecting thrillers ever brought to the screen. Dustin Hoffman (Papillon) plays the likable graduate student and marathon runner of the title, unwillingly trapped in a killing game of intrigue involving a Nazi fugitive, Christian Szell. Laurence Olivier (Sleuth) received an Academy Award nomination for his chilling portrayal of Szell, who turns dental instruments into tools of torture with dispassionate ease. Directed by John Schlesinger (Billy Liar, Midnight Cowboy, The Day of the Locust), Marathon Man moves with nail-biting suspense to its gripping, fever-pitched conclusion. Featuring Roy Scheider (Jaws), William Devane (Rolling Thunder), Marthe Keller (Black Sunday) and the extraordinary cinematography of Conrad Hall (Electra Glide in Blue).