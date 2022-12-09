These Movies Leave HBO Max On Dec. 31

Voyagers starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, and Colin Farrell

HBO is losing a bunch of movies after Dec. 31 including the 2021 sci-fi film Voyagers starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, and Colin Farrell. Edgar Wright’s sci-fi/comedy The World’s End will also end its run this month. And, rom-com 50 First Dates starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore will no longer be on HBO Max when 2023 arrives.

Where are these movies are going? Who knows? But what we do know is that you’ll likely have to purchase or rent them after the end of the month.

Here’s what is leaving HBO Max on Dec. 31, 2022

The World’s End

Voyagers

Bad Teacher

30 Going On 30

50 First Dates

Daddy Day Care

Are We Done Yet?

Arthur Christmas

That Awkward Moment

Baggage Claim

Thoroughbreds

Good Will Hunting

Fast & Furious 6

Real Steel

12 Rounds

12 Rounds Reloaded

Babylon A.D.

Extraction

Highlander

The Jewel of the Nile

Pulp Fiction

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Ricochet

Romancing the Stone

Sabotage

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Against the Ropes

Arbitrage

Bringing Out The Dead

The Counselor

Damsel

The English Patient

The Fisher King

The Flight of the Phoenix

Glory

The Hitcher

Julia

A Simple Plan

A Kind of Murder

Losing Isaiah

Monster’s Ball

A Simple Plan

Sweet Dreams

Tokyo Project

The X-Files: I Want To Believe

The Devil’s Backbone

The Omen

The Omen

Damien: Omen II

Omen III

Omen IV

The Order

Ouija

Harlem Nights

and more…