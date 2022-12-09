These Movies Leave HBO Max On Dec. 31

HBO is losing a bunch of movies after Dec. 31 including the 2021 sci-fi film Voyagers starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, and Colin Farrell. Edgar Wright’s sci-fi/comedy The World’s End will also end its run this month. And, rom-com 50 First Dates starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore will no longer be on HBO Max when 2023 arrives.
Where are these movies are going? Who knows? But what we do know is that you’ll likely have to purchase or rent them after the end of the month.
Here’s what is leaving HBO Max on Dec. 31, 2022
- The World’s End
- Voyagers
- Bad Teacher
- 30 Going On 30
- 50 First Dates
- Daddy Day Care
- Are We Done Yet?
- Arthur Christmas
- That Awkward Moment
- Baggage Claim
- Thoroughbreds
- Good Will Hunting
- Fast & Furious 6
- Real Steel
- 12 Rounds
- 12 Rounds Reloaded
- Babylon A.D.
- Extraction
- Highlander
- The Jewel of the Nile
- Pulp Fiction
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Ricochet
- Romancing the Stone
- Sabotage
- Thor: Tales of Asgard
- Against the Ropes
- Arbitrage
- Bringing Out The Dead
- The Counselor
- Damsel
- The English Patient
- The Fisher King
- The Flight of the Phoenix
- Glory
- The Hitcher
- Julia
- A Simple Plan
- A Kind of Murder
- Losing Isaiah
- Monster’s Ball
- A Simple Plan
- Sweet Dreams
- Tokyo Project
- The X-Files: I Want To Believe
- The Devil’s Backbone
- The Omen
- The Omen
- Damien: Omen II
- Omen III
- Omen IV
- The Order
- Ouija
- Harlem Nights
- and more…