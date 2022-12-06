HomeBlu-ray DiscYellowstone: Season 5 - Part 1 is up for pre-order on Blu-ray...
Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 1 is up for pre-order on Blu-ray & DVD

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 1 on Blu-ray (artwork TBD) Buy on Amazon

The fifth season of Paramount’s Yellowstone is up for pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD (release date TBD). Part 1 of the season includes the first eight episodes of the fifth season which premiered on Nov. 13th and will end on Dec. 25th, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, Yellowstone is presented in Full HD (1080p) at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 1 on Blu-ray from Paramount Home Media has a list price of $28.99. Buy on Amazon

Paramount recently released Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset – a 16-disc boxed set that also includes the first season of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story.

Yellowstone was created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley.

