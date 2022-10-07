Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction 4k Release Date, Details & Editions

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k Blu-ray Edition Buy on Amazon

Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning film Pulp Fiction (1994) has been upgraded to 4k! The film will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a standard plastic case (pictured above) and Limited Edition SteelBook (pictured below) on December 6, 2022. Both editions include a copy of the film on 1080p Blu-ray and a code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available).

In 4k Ultra HD, Pulp Fiction is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (the format on previous Blu-ray editions).

Extra bonus materials on the 4k Blu-ray Disc include “Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat,” “Here are Some Facts on the Fiction,” and ” Enhanced Trivia Track (subtitle file).” The Blu-ray Disc contains additional legacy bonus material (including deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes montages, and more) listed below.

Pulp Fiction (1994) on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.99 (Standard Edition) and $30.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track (subtitle file)

Blu-ray Disc

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track (text on feature)

Soundtrack Chapters (index points in feature)

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook