DirecTV avoids FOX/FOX Sports Shutdown. World Cup & NFL Games On!

DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse avoided a shutdown of FOX, Fox Sports, and Fox-owned channels today. That means subscribers can still watch the US vs. Netherlands soccer match through DirecTV and Fox-authenticated channels this morning.

This means that at least for the time being DirecTV and FOX are negotiating a deal to extend carriage of the channels that include local FOX stations (which you can get over-the-air in most locations), Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Network, and Spanish-language Fox Deportes.

Neither FOX nor DirecTV have released any statements, but we’re assuming talks are at least happening to extend to the expired agreement in order to keep the FIX channels live.

There are two places to find the latest updates from DirecTV and FOX on carriage agreements. DirecTV set up the domain tvpromise.com and FOX is using keepfox.com.

Remember, local FOX stations can be viewed free over-the-air in most locations by just using an antenna. However, 4k broadcasts are only available through select providers and streaming services.