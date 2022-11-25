England vs USA World Cup How To Watch & Stream in 4k!

One of the more anticipated FIFA World Cup matches is England vs. the US on Friday, November 25th at 2:00 pm ET. The game follows two other matches earlier that day, and will be hosted in the US by FOX and FOX Sports. Here’s how to watch the game in HD and 4k UHD, either through traditional cable/satellite TV or streaming services and apps.

How To Watch

Cable/Satellite: The game will be available on FOX in SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), and 4k UHD (Ultra High Definition). See a guide to FOX HD channels and provider 4k channels. All World Cup matches are available via cable and satellite channels on local FOX stations or Fox Sports 1 (FS1) depending, or over-the-air on FOX local stations. See a list of international channels below.

Streaming: The England vs. US match will be available to stream on the Fox Sports App (authenticated) and in Spanish with a subscription to Peacock (Premium ad or ad-free). If you don’t have a satellite or cable subscription to authenticate FOX or Fox Sports apps you can also watch the games through streaming services such as Hulu TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

In 4k/HDR: The match is available with select cable and satellite TV providers in 4k/HDR to subscribers (see a list of 4k channels and providers). In addition, the game will stream in 4k/HDR on the FOX Sports app for streaming media players, and mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, viewable in either 4k, HDR, or both depending on the screen. See a breakdown of World Cup 2022 matches offered in 4k.

International FIFA World Cup Channels

US: Fox Sports

UK: BBC or ITV

Australia: SBS

Brazil: SportTV

Germany: ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom

Canada: Bell Media

South Africa: SABC